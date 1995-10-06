Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 25-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Manam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 15.84
Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3146
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched-out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.52
-4.14
3.78
-4.31
4.17
3.43
8.66
0.28
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Feeder TEO Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Templeton European Opportunities Fund, Class I (Ac
|-/-
|98.19
|51151
|15.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.80
|0
|0.28
