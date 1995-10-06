Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Nov-2001
Fund Manager
: Pallab Roy
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 323.2
Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3162
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart
Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.92
1.52
2.61
4.24
8.76
7.12
5.87
4.82
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Floating Rate Fund IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|6.61
|2000
|20.87
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|6.55
|2000
|20.69
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|6.40
|2000
|20.22
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|4.81
|1500
|15.20
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|25.33
|7500000
|79.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|23.01
|7000000
|72.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|11.48
|3500000
|36.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|6.56
|2000000
|20.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.93
|1500000
|15.57
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.99
|0
|12.62
