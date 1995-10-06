Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rahul Goswami
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 151.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 63.8134
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.11
2.25
3.45
4.98
9.92
6.54
5.72
7.32
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India G Sec Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|23.98
|3500000
|36.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|17.16
|2500000
|25.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|13.93
|2000000
|21.08
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|3.69
|552560
|5.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.41
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|2.33
|350000
|3.53
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|32.58
|5000000
|49.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.87
|0
|4.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement