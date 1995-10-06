Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 31-Dec-2012
Fund Manager
: Pallab Roy
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2388.43
Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1022.6298
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
0.78
1.91
3.57
7.31
6.87
5.42
6.89
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 2500000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|9.32
|22500000
|221.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|8.34
|20000000
|198.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|8.27
|4000
|196.59
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.15
|2000
|98.85
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.13
|2000
|98.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.13
|2000
|98.31
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|4.13
|2000
|98.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|4.13
|2000
|98.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.13
|2000
|98.18
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|3.90
|1900
|92.71
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.11
|1500
|74.13
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.10
|7500000
|73.82
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.10
|1500
|73.73
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|3.09
|1500
|73.67
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.09
|1500
|73.64
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|2.08
|1000
|49.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|49.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|49.22
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|49.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|49.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|1000
|49.20
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|49.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|49.11
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|49.07
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|49.07
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|49.06
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|24.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|24.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|24.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.68
|0
|87.65
