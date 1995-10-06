Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Chandni Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 27.99
Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4362
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.6
3.47
4.3
-
-
-
-
4.36
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Long Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|59.15
|1450000
|15.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|31.77
|800000
|8.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|8.75
|0
|2.26
