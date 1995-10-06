Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Chandni Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1048
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.04
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|6.62
|250
|26.20
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.54
|250
|25.87
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.35
|250
|25.12
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|6.34
|2500
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.32
|250
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|6.31
|2500
|24.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|11.54
|4500000
|45.62
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|5.87
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|5.87
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|5.87
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.87
|500
|23.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|26.42
|0
|104.47
