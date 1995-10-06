Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Chandni Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 50.41
Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4921
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.07
2.19
3.28
4.78
-
-
-
4.92
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Medium to Long Duration Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|10.66
|500
|5.30
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|10.49
|500
|5.22
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|10.39
|500
|5.17
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|10.19
|50
|5.07
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|30.28
|1430000
|15.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|18.78
|900000
|9.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.72
|275000
|2.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.18
|0
|1.58
