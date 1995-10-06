Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Rohan Maru
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2599.25
Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.9309
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - In respect of each purchase of Units, if redeemed within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.11
2.27
4.13
8.07
7.21
5.97
7.22
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|9.02
|5000
|232.80
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|8.20
|22500000
|211.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.26
|4000
|187.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|5.44
|3000
|140.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.43
|3000
|140.31
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.55
|12500000
|117.39
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.69
|2000
|95.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.63
|2000
|93.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.62
|2000
|93.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.62
|2000
|93.55
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|3.61
|2000
|93.22
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.59
|2000
|92.63
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.72
|1500
|70.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|2.72
|1500
|70.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|69.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|69.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|69.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|69.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|69.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|69.71
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|2.59
|1400
|66.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|1200
|57.05
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.86
|1000
|48.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.84
|1000
|47.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.82
|1000
|46.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.81
|1000
|46.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.81
|1000
|46.86
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.96
|500
|24.81
|Commercial Paper
|Stan.Chart.Secu.
|-/-
|0.92
|500
|23.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.11
|316500
|2.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|9.57
