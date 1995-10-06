Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 07-Nov-2014
Fund Manager
: Rajasa Kakulavarapu
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 61.65
Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.2462
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeeemed / switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. Nil- If redeemed / switched out after 3 years from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.6
3.65
3.9
3.82
12.86
12.04
11.56
8.02
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Multi Asset Solution Fund of Funds Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|26.74
|2318066
|16.48
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|24.59
|153283
|15.15
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|22.93
|2232979
|14.13
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Short Term Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|22.91
|4289154
|14.12
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India STI Plan-Retail Plan-SP3-Dir(G)
|-/-
|0.02
|49
|0.01
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.00
|14
|0.00
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India STI Plan-Retail Plan-SP3-Dir(G)
|-/-
|0.00
|23974
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.78
|0
|1.71
