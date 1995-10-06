Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 07-May-2019
Fund Manager
: Pallab Roy
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 441.58
Invest wise with Expert advice
Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1332.0757
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.53
1.57
3.22
6.58
6.24
4.97
4.97
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.80
|1000000
|9.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.90
|500000
|4.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.90
|500000
|4.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.89
|500000
|4.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|95.49
|0
|528.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement