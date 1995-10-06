Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Santosh Kamath
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12.51
Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 5168.6698
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the units are redeemed / switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up- NAV Chart
Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
2.98
4.98
6.81
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India STI Direct G Wound up- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|100.00
|0
|12.50
