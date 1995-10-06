Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 10-Aug-1998
Fund Manager
: R Janakiraman
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1785.91
Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 42.7518
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.
Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-4.24
-4.36
-17.51
-15.58
-0.71
10.83
28.13
10.44
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Technology Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|21.19
|2242479
|378.46
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|14.91
|764559
|266.31
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|11.70
|1331730
|209.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|6.30
|5067142
|112.54
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.41
|387170
|60.98
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.35
|402443
|59.87
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.83
|346403
|50.69
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.65
|642259
|47.42
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|2.52
|1346780
|45.06
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.12
|51512
|37.92
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|2.02
|543133
|36.15
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.77
|391472
|31.64
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|1.73
|631875
|30.96
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.52
|641927
|27.22
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|IT - Software
|1.44
|154535
|25.72
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., A
|IT - Services
|1.25
|30839
|22.49
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.19
|109389
|21.31
|Foreign Equity
|Meta Platforms Inc
|IT - Software
|1.00
|3083
|18.03
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.99
|25346
|17.72
|Foreign Equity
|Apple Inc
|IT - Hardware
|0.89
|7579
|16.04
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.89
|113723
|15.92
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.89
|70767
|15.90
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon.com INC
|Retailing
|0.85
|8181
|15.20
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc
|IT - Software
|0.76
|9122
|13.59
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|IT - Software
|0.73
|3802
|13.21
|Equity
|Tanla Platforms
|IT - Software
|0.70
|286871
|12.51
|Equity
|Tracxn Technolo.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.06
|225366
|1.20
|Equity
|Xelpmoc Design
|IT - Software
|0.03
|63629
|0.62
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Franklin Technology Fund, Class I (Acc)
|Foreign Mutual Fund
|7.68
|215810
|137.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.50
|0
|44.76
