Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Pallab Roy
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 273.02
Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4465
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
0.93
2
3.7
-
-
-
4.46
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|11.01
|250
|26.35
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.78
|150
|16.24
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.48
|150
|15.51
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|6.45
|150
|15.43
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|6.50
|1500000
|15.57
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|9.83
|500
|23.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|9.79
|500
|23.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|9.79
|500
|23.42
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|6.22
|300
|14.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|5.96
|300
|14.26
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.10
|1000000
|9.83
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|4.07
|200
|9.75
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.98
|100
|4.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.06
|15800
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|10.64
|0
|25.46
