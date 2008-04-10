Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 22-Nov-2018
Fund Manager
: Anupam Tiwari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 42.39
Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.2679
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For exitwithin 12 months from the date of allotment For 10% of investment - Nil For remaining investment - 1.00% For exit after 12 months from the date of alltment - Nil
Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.75
5.32
-3.62
-6.92
3.08
11.49
19.81
12.7
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.25
|20209
|3.50
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.10
|21478
|2.58
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.35
|32945
|2.26
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.20
|8047
|1.35
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.87
|7756
|1.21
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.80
|4594
|1.18
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.76
|1376
|1.17
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.53
|3091
|1.07
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.42
|6448
|1.02
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.38
|27751
|1.01
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.31
|821
|0.98
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.23
|3080
|0.94
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.08
|44904
|0.88
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.91
|8133
|0.81
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|3871
|0.73
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.70
|3209
|0.72
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.60
|1521
|0.68
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.44
|603
|0.61
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.37
|1218
|0.58
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.13
|2538
|0.48
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.07
|14584
|0.45
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.07
|38291
|0.45
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|3094
|0.43
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.00
|1352
|0.42
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.98
|788
|0.41
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|2503
|0.41
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.94
|544
|0.40
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.83
|762
|0.35
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.80
|39292
|0.34
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.70
|6465
|0.30
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.60
|1932
|0.25
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.50
|3373
|0.21
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|0.48
|5709
|0.20
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.17
|50000
|0.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|12.08
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|11.72
|500000
|4.97
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-0.72
|-300
|-0.30
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Groww Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|4.25
|7225
|1.80
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|30000
|0.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.11
|0
|1.32
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.35
|150
|0.14
