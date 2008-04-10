iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Groww Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW

AMC

Groww Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Equity

Launch Date

18-Jul-2025

Fund Manager

Nikhil Satam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  16-Jul-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Groww BSE Power ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Groww Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Apr-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,167.30
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajit Mittal
Chairman:
Ashok Kacker
CEO / MD:
Mr. Varun Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Dr. Neeru Chaudhary, Mr. Ashish Goel, Mr. Harsh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Hemal Atul Zaveri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Krishnam Thota
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Satam
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
505 - 5th Floor, Tower 2B, One World Center, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra
Contact Nos:
022-69744435
Fax:
NA
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.