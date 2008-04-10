Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Nov-2018
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Sule
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 60.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1020.0789
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - Redemption/Switch on or before 12 months of subscription 2.00% - Redeption/Switch on or before 24 months of subscription 1.00% - Redeption/Switch on or before 36 months of subscription Nil - Post completion of 36 months
Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.02
3.17
3.33
4.42
9.3
6.55
6.18
6.76
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Groww Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.25
|200000
|2.00
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|100000
|0.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.30
|80000
|0.79
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|59.09
|3500000
|36.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|16.33
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|4.09
|250000
|2.51
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2034
|-/-
|3.57
|220100
|2.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.82
|50000
|0.50
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|100000
|0.98
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.19
|75000
|0.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|50000
|0.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.15
|3170
|3.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.96
|0
|0.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement