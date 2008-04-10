Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Wilfred Gonsalves
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 20.38
Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.4688
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 30 days from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment: NIL.
Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G- NAV Chart
Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.08
6.22
16.52
-
-
-
-
14.68
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Gold ETF FOF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Groww Gold ETF
|-/-
|95.86
|2316548
|19.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.21
|860
|0.85
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.08
|0
|-0.01
