Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Mar-2017
Fund Manager
: Anupam Tiwari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 111.77
Invest wise with Expert advice
Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.43
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% If redeemed/switched out within one year. Nil-If redeemed/switched out after one year.
Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.44
5.3
-6.54
-11.44
-0.97
10.74
20.59
10.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Large Cap Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.49
|61275
|10.61
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.41
|78079
|9.40
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.42
|87979
|6.05
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.02
|28669
|4.50
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.89
|25772
|4.34
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.68
|29402
|4.11
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.65
|15805
|4.08
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.58
|4698
|4.00
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.39
|12330
|3.79
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.35
|8379
|3.75
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.86
|10135
|3.20
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.72
|83707
|3.04
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.60
|8349
|2.90
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.34
|2194
|2.62
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|17359
|2.44
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.18
|5118
|2.44
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.17
|2105
|2.43
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.15
|12634
|2.40
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.07
|12177
|2.31
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.91
|7266
|2.14
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.90
|19092
|2.13
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.88
|2083
|2.10
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.87
|84984
|2.09
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.66
|94547
|1.86
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.47
|3538
|1.65
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.39
|7135
|1.56
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.19
|112293
|1.33
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.02
|36865
|1.14
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.99
|2091
|1.10
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.98
|23740
|1.10
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.97
|49117
|1.09
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.95
|1444
|1.06
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.94
|6607
|1.05
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.90
|2975
|1.01
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.85
|7173
|0.95
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.81
|104256
|0.90
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|0.68
|21268
|0.76
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-0.95
|-1050
|-1.07
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Groww Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|4.28
|19171
|4.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.19
|0
|3.57
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.77
|870
|0.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement