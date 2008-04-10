Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Oct-2011
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Sule
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 157.97
Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1004.3039
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt- NAV Chart
Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
0.77
1.9
3.68
7.4
6.62
5.43
3.7
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt- Latest Dividends
Groww Liquid Fund IDCW Frt- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.50
|1000000
|9.97
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.73
|420000
|4.19
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|6.50
|1000000
|9.97
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|9.62
|1500000
|14.77
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|9.61
|1500000
|14.75
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|9.12
|1425000
|13.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|8.97
|1400000
|13.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.43
|1000000
|9.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.41
|1000000
|9.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|6.40
|1000000
|9.83
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|6.39
|1000000
|9.81
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|6.39
|1000000
|9.81
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.23
|500000
|4.95
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|3.21
|500000
|4.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.21
|500000
|4.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.20
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.02
|1570
|1.56
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|0.95
