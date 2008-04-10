Groww Money Market Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Money Market Fund Regular G
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Sule
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17.59
Groww Money Market Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 13-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1142
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Money Market Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Groww Money Market Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.1
0.46
-
-
-
-
-
1.12
|Category Avg
0.07
0.39
1.23
2.53
5.8
6.39
5.59
32.23
|Category Best
0.15
0.93
2.46
5.42
56.9
21.86
14.46
10,301.42
|Category Worst
-2.35
-5.65
-9.14
-7.81
-6.39
-0.66
-0.32
-0.18
Groww Money Market Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Money Market Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
