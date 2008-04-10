Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 03-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Paras Matalia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 65
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.169
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.17
0.37
-
-
-
-
-
0.66
|Category Avg
1.52
0.19
0.71
7.65
19.3
20.01
15.25
10.51
|Category Best
9.58
19.05
39.21
58.58
85.63
57.77
29.67
33.19
|Category Worst
-3.83
-8.79
-14.3
-12.84
-0.83
4.15
3.63
-9.79
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
