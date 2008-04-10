Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 03-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Paras Matalia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 65
Invest wise with Expert advice
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.947
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.77
-1.24
-
-
-
-
-
-0.28
|Category Avg
-0.99
-1.51
0.85
6.44
13.9
18.64
14.55
10.49
|Category Best
7.5
7.18
28.17
41.51
60.05
49.89
27.21
30.31
|Category Worst
-9.23
-7.15
-10.4
-9.64
-6.11
2.97
3.31
-8.72
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Multi Asset Omni FOF Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement