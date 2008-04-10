Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 23-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Satam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26.46
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5513
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 30 days from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment: NIL.
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.48
24.36
-1.36
-
-
-
-
-4.48
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Groww NID ETF
|-/-
|100.06
|5082488
|26.47
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-0.01
