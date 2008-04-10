Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Satam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18.82
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5804
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 30 days from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment: NIL
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.7
13
-
-
-
-
-
-4.19
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Nifty India Railways PSU Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|18.47
|51807
|3.47
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|18.33
|306903
|3.45
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|17.22
|97520
|3.24
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|15.69
|47342
|2.95
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|8.13
|49149
|1.53
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.85
|37122
|0.91
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|4.81
|40261
|0.90
|Equity
|Ircon Intl.
|Construction
|4.21
|55994
|0.79
|Equity
|Rites
|Construction
|2.50
|23007
|0.47
|Equity
|Railtel Corpn.
|Telecom - Services
|2.24
|15008
|0.42
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.55
|9957
|0.29
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.26
|13322
|0.23
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.83
|14983
|0.15
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.25
|198
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.42
|0
|-0.08
