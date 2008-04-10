iifl-logo

Groww Nifty Metal ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Groww Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Groww Nifty Metal ETF

AMC

Groww Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

03-Dec-2025

Fund Manager

Nikhil Satam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

13.89

Groww Nifty Metal ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.8325

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Groww Nifty Metal ETF- NAV Chart

Groww Nifty Metal ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
7.8
15.57
-
-
-
-
-
18.32
Category Avg
2.35
2.77
9.94
19.58
33.01
21.17
16.16
18.36
Category Best
14.03
62.96
160.81
226.35
304.51
71.83
38.96
256.96
Category Worst
-2.78
-12.68
-18.4
-15.82
-10.6
6.23
4.92
-23.22

Groww Nifty Metal ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Groww Nifty Metal ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Tata Steel1,43,476
Hindalco Inds.25,114
JSW Steel16,305
Vedanta29,444
Adani Enterp.4,523
Jindal Steel6,486
APL Apollo Tubes3,154
NMDC59,992
Natl. Aluminium15,567
Jindal Stain.5,546
Hindustan Zinc7,525
S A I L25,096
Lloyds Metals2,251
Hindustan Copper5,696
Welspun Corp2,269

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals18.601434762.58
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals16.03251142.22
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals13.67163051.89
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals12.81294441.77
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading7.2945231.01
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals4.9264860.68
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products4.3431540.60
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining3.59599920.49
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals3.52155670.48
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals3.3555460.46
EquityHindustan ZincNon - Ferrous Metals3.3175250.46
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals2.65250960.36
EquityLloyds MetalsMinerals & Mining2.1422510.29
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals2.1256960.29
EquityWelspun CorpIndustrial Products1.3322690.18

Key information

Fund House:
Groww Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Apr-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,741.21
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajit Mittal
Chairman:
Ashok Kacker
CEO / MD:
Mr. Varun Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Dr. Neeru Chaudhary, Mr. Ashish Goel, Mr. Harsh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Hemal Atul Zaveri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Krishnam Thota
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Satam
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
505 - 5th Floor, Tower 2B, One World Center, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra
Contact Nos:
022-69744435
Fax:
NA
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in
