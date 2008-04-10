Groww Nifty Metal ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Nifty Metal ETF
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 03-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Satam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13.89
Groww Nifty Metal ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8325
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Nifty Metal ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
7.8
15.57
-
-
-
-
-
18.32
|Category Avg
2.35
2.77
9.94
19.58
33.01
21.17
16.16
18.36
|Category Best
14.03
62.96
160.81
226.35
304.51
71.83
38.96
256.96
|Category Worst
-2.78
-12.68
-18.4
-15.82
-10.6
6.23
4.92
-23.22
Groww Nifty Metal ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|18.60
|143476
|2.58
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|16.03
|25114
|2.22
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|13.67
|16305
|1.89
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|12.81
|29444
|1.77
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|7.29
|4523
|1.01
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|4.92
|6486
|0.68
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|4.34
|3154
|0.60
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|3.59
|59992
|0.49
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|3.52
|15567
|0.48
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|3.35
|5546
|0.46
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|3.31
|7525
|0.46
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.65
|25096
|0.36
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Minerals & Mining
|2.14
|2251
|0.29
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.12
|5696
|0.29
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|2269
|0.18
