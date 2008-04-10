iifl-logo
Groww Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Groww Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Groww Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

20-Jun-2019

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Sule

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

13.28

Groww Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1001.9332

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Groww Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

Groww Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.08
0.46
1.38
2.79
-
2.16
2.53
2.84
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Groww Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.157620

Groww Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-94.55010.00
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.874100.40
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.5600.16

Key information

Fund House:
Groww Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Apr-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,678.22
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajit Mittal
Chairman:
Ashok Kacker
CEO / MD:
Mr. Varun Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Dr. Neeru Chaudhary, Mr. Ashish Goel, Mr. Harsh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Hemal Atul Zaveri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Krishnam Thota
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Sule
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
505 - 5th Floor, Tower 2B, One World Center, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra
Contact Nos:
022-69744435
Fax:
NA
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in

