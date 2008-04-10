Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Sule
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13.28
Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 27-Nov-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 1183.0934
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years- NAV Chart
Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Overnight Fund UD GT 3 Years- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|94.55
|0
|10.00
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.87
|410
|0.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.56
|0
|0.16
