Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Aug-2013
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Sule
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 66.05
Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1014.1966
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% If redeemed within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed/switched 30 days from the date of allotment.
Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W- NAV Chart
Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.6
2.56
3.91
7.76
5.85
5.01
6.38
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Groww Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.56
|500000
|5.08
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.46
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.45
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|7.45
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|7.44
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|7.43
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.43
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|7.43
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.41
|500000
|4.98
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.85
|400000
|3.94
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.46
|300000
|3.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|11.21
|750000
|7.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.75
|50000
|0.50
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.27
|450000
|4.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|7.86
|5290
|5.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.76
|0
|-2.53
