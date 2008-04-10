iifl-logo
Groww Value Fund IDCW M

Groww Value Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Groww Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Groww Value Fund IDCW M

AMC

Groww Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Mar-2017

Fund Manager

Anupam Tiwari

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

43.62

Groww Value Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.0201

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Groww Value Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

Groww Value Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.04
6.72
-4.58
-8.77
1.25
12.91
23.9
8.17
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Groww Value Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Groww Value Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

10

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Suraksha Diagno.7,010

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Life Insurance13,740
Unimech Aero.120

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.28233814.05
EquityICICI BankBanks7.62276103.32
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.39139362.35
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.20329582.27
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels4.54536351.98
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.4516281.94
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.43123101.93
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance3.22385921.40
EquityMphasisIT - Software2.4547751.07
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.3031771.00
EquityBSECapital Markets2.2220930.96
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.1937030.95
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.0718920.90
EquityIndian BankBanks2.03173830.88
EquityNTPCPower1.98277380.86
EquityYatharth Hospit.Healthcare Services1.95237120.85
EquityCEATAuto Components1.8632080.81
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8459400.80
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.76390510.76
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.6738370.73
EquityShriram PistonsAuto Components1.5235950.66
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.3813530.60
EquityChola FinancialFinance1.3235250.57
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.1813740.51
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.9565490.41
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.9387790.40
EquityFederal BankBanks0.93228530.40
EquityIndostar CapitalFinance0.81150370.35
EquitySteel Str. WheelAuto Components0.65161460.28
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.615770.26
EquitySuraksha Diagno.Healthcare Services0.4270100.18
EquityRishabh Instrum.Electrical Equipment0.012440.00
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--0.93-2400-0.40
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsGroww Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-4.1272121.80
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-13.0857105.70
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-4.4401.94

Key information

Fund House:
Groww Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Apr-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,678.22
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajit Mittal
Chairman:
Ashok Kacker
CEO / MD:
Mr. Varun Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Dr. Neeru Chaudhary, Mr. Ashish Goel, Mr. Harsh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Hemal Atul Zaveri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Krishnam Thota
Fund Manager/s:
Anupam Tiwari
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
505 - 5th Floor, Tower 2B, One World Center, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra
Contact Nos:
022-69744435
Fax:
NA
Email:
support@growwmf.in
Website:
www.growwmf.in

