Groww Value Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Value Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Mar-2017
Fund Manager
: Anupam Tiwari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 43.62
Groww Value Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.5359
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Groww Value Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Groww Value Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.04
6.72
-4.58
-8.77
1.25
12.92
23.9
9.12
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Groww Value Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Value Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 10
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.28
|23381
|4.05
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.62
|27610
|3.32
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.39
|13936
|2.35
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.20
|32958
|2.27
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|4.54
|53635
|1.98
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.45
|1628
|1.94
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.43
|12310
|1.93
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|3.22
|38592
|1.40
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.45
|4775
|1.07
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.30
|3177
|1.00
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.22
|2093
|0.96
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.19
|3703
|0.95
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.07
|1892
|0.90
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.03
|17383
|0.88
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.98
|27738
|0.86
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|1.95
|23712
|0.85
|Equity
|CEAT
|Auto Components
|1.86
|3208
|0.81
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.84
|5940
|0.80
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.76
|39051
|0.76
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|3837
|0.73
|Equity
|Shriram Pistons
|Auto Components
|1.52
|3595
|0.66
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.38
|1353
|0.60
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.32
|3525
|0.57
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.18
|1374
|0.51
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.95
|6549
|0.41
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.93
|8779
|0.40
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|22853
|0.40
|Equity
|Indostar Capital
|Finance
|0.81
|15037
|0.35
|Equity
|Steel Str. Wheel
|Auto Components
|0.65
|16146
|0.28
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.61
|577
|0.26
|Equity
|Suraksha Diagno.
|Healthcare Services
|0.42
|7010
|0.18
|Equity
|Rishabh Instrum.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.01
|244
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-0.93
|-2400
|-0.40
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Groww Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|4.12
|7212
|1.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|13.08
|5710
|5.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.44
|0
|1.94
