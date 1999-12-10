HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds Dir G

Exit Load %

: In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, upto 15% of the units may be redeemed without any exit load from the date of allotment. Any redemption in exess of the above limit shall be subject of the following exit load: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 years from the date of allotment.