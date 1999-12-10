HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 16-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3452.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.282
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, upto 15% of the units may be redeemed without any exit load from the date of allotment. Any redemption in exess of the above limit shall be subject of the following exit load: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 years from the date of allotment.
HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
4.37
1.08
0.47
10.56
14.3
-
14.9
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Asset Allocator Fund of Funds IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|18.29
|3377527
|644.75
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|18.08
|5765290
|637.47
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Short Term Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|13.83
|152370899
|487.51
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|13.28
|62524985
|468.24
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Low Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.65
|32692027
|199.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|4.81
|28661115
|169.51
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Income Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|4.09
|23088733
|144.16
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.11
|6143220
|109.78
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Floating Rate Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.01
|21459019
|106.20
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.99
|8179455
|105.35
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|2.97
|69010005
|104.55
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gilt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.42
|15053555
|85.34
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.47
|16134836
|51.95
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.28
|10112496
|45.02
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.07
|16433304
|37.79
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.99
|27379870
|34.88
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.96
|28087193
|33.96
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.80
|923942
|28.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.96
|0
|33.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-2.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement