HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

20-Jul-2000

Fund Manager

Gopal Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

90374.53

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.14
4.94
-2.44
-3.76
7.06
18.76
27.45
16.87
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Mar-20252.50

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
AU Small Finance70,26,927
Hexaware Tech.44,33,175
Britannia Inds.2,05,000
JSW Energy19,78,533
Torrent Power4,69,166
Bosch17,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TVS Motor Co.60,200
Navin Fluo.Intl.5,250
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn5,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.71297875515,160.39
EquityICICI BankBanks3.73280107243,372.77
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.43183900883,103.69
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.28246642882,959.96
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.01394550002,717.66
EquityNTPCPower2.42703379152,190.67
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.3366456832,102.59
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.29131793542,069.42
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.28558547312,062.99
EquityAxis BankBanks2.23198274572,013.57
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.81414769261,638.33
EquityTCSIT - Software1.6843512971,515.66
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2772298341,151.89
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1956305821,072.42
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.188922631,065.88
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.045952775937.59
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.983421013884.36
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.9323000000837.89
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.833929954747.85
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.784938689706.47
EquityREC LtdFinance0.7719233000692.96
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.763973073687.30
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.6831365975618.12
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.681380991618.31
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.65687500586.45
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.602891000541.28
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.6022818329541.47
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.5934000000530.53
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.5823474637521.37
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.5637085014508.80
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.5416546625486.05
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.464300000418.84
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.447026927397.51
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.431777519389.32
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.423890000379.43
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.42685098375.45
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.404433175358.40
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.38429286339.26
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.37570000330.45
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.379000000336.87
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.371076050332.30
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.372447056331.66
EquityJ Kumar InfraConstruction0.374957308333.62
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.353200000316.83
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.342891712306.02
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.333486306298.48
EquityO N G COil0.3313409626302.05
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure0.3223000000287.38
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.324200000292.74
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.302497631267.09
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.291071533263.01
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction0.2814834080255.36
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.262323073236.14
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.261657318233.26
EquityDynamatic Tech.Industrial Manufacturing0.26351859238.41
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.253488831227.08
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.251157500224.12
EquityPCBL ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals0.256278237224.76
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.25738850227.36
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.2429879361217.82
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.243555906220.69
EquityTime TechnoplastIndustrial Products0.246000000214.47
EquityMishra Dhatu NigAerospace & Defense0.238388984203.97
EquityLMWIndustrial Manufacturing0.21137268187.52
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.201379824177.23
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.191946606171.13
EquitySavita Oil TechPetroleum Products0.194486192170.69
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.191274336168.57
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.183486556162.10
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.17246625149.27
EquityCESCPower0.1712000000156.94
EquityGarden Reach Sh.Aerospace & Defense0.171200000150.72
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.172107485156.05
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.171877975157.52
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.146502880123.21
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.135314531113.16
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.121759750108.62
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.11904571100.93
EquityFive-Star Bus.FiFinance0.111350000102.80
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.11804043102.83
EquityGuj Inds. PowerPower0.11632700099.84
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.114980933103.40
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.1020500094.20
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.10197853391.82
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.10347220087.10
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.10731320094.72
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.10139510088.30
EquityCanara BankBanks0.091035450083.76
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.09135100085.70
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.0927900077.99
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets0.08119758573.71
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.08232924275.31
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.08414769267.94
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.08816003075.96
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.0746916659.25
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.0688000053.54
EquityH U D C OFinance0.06330000054.49
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.0521510045.08
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.05338338647.77
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services0.0534510245.01
EquityBoschAuto Components0.051700045.12
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.0518865042.39
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.0417430031.69
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.0496988237.99
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.044452816933.61
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.03164850029.53
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.0350000030.63
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.0334200024.49
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.0344187529.64
EquityI R F CFinance0.03210273323.63
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.033750026.22
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.035895027.50
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & Other Products0.0328362827.33
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.0378840026.74
EquityBajaj HousingFinance0.02195012421.20
EquityBEML Land AssetsFinance0.02111368120.93
EquityDLFRealty0.0227060017.19
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.022852513.61
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.0220000016.21
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.02136500015.49
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0231450016.58
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.0224675021.52
EquityRamco SystemsIT - Software0.0256983316.54
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.021735017.57
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.0234500013.61
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.02170943017.13
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.011880007.06
EquityAGS TransactFinancial Technology (Fintech)0.0145872419.16
EquityCampus Activewe.Consumer Durables0.0145894911.96
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.01920005.73
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.01195005.30
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.01550006.14
EquityEmcure PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.01811197.96
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.01231006.62
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.011422004.94
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.01835008.39
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.014825011.12
EquityL&T Finance LtdFinance0.016116418.24
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.0111205007.00
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.01342509.10
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.01160007.54
EquityRitesConstruction0.0160000012.27
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.018378009.93
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.01214509.91
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.01410005.54
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.017045037.89
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0111700010.25
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.011668877.55
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00125003.68
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.001260003.56
EquityWiproIT - Software0.001020002.83
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.00180002.55
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.00512502.52
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.0046002.43
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.001050001.86
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0043501.60
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.0048001.25
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.00787501.22
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.00240001.19
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.001040001.09
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.00216000.69
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.0028000.61
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software9.886000.08
EquityMEP Infrast.Transport Infrastructure8.9680831480.00
Debt Investments
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8880000796.45
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.73670664.18
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.60550546.65
NCDPipeline Infra-/-0.5851500522.32
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.4737500424.19
NCDS I D B I-/-0.4440000398.94
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.434000389.91
NCDS I D B I-/-0.4237500378.71
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.393500355.05
NCDI R F C-/-0.3935000352.76
NCDH U D C O-/-0.3835000347.73
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.343100307.19
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.3330000301.82
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.3329500299.48
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.333000299.03
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.3228500287.51
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.2825000254.27
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.2825000250.12
NCDBank of Baroda-/-0.28250249.19
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.2825000250.20
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.2825000252.51
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.2825000250.29
NCDPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.2825000249.97
NCDS I D B I-/-0.282500249.46
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.27250247.98
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.26250235.70
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.23200204.09
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.2220000200.03
NCDI R F C-/-0.2220000201.20
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.2220000200.20
NCDM T N L-/-0.2220000197.02
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.2220000199.45
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.2220000200.61
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.222000199.89
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1816250163.13
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.1816500165.79
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.171500149.66
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1715500155.21
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1715000150.43
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1715000149.92
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1715000150.71
NCDI R F C-/-0.1614500144.94
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.1615000148.65
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1412550125.07
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.141300130.09
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.142500129.07
NCDPipeline Infra-/-0.1311500116.03
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1211000109.85
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.121099112.02
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.111000099.63
NCDB P C L-/-0.11100099.41
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.111000099.87
NCDH U D C O-/-0.1110000100.12
NCDI R F C-/-0.1110000100.04
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.11990099.34
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.1110000100.65
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1110000100.64
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.11100097.86
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.111000100.03
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.111000103.42
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.11100099.96
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.111000099.75
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.111000099.86
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1110000100.55
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1110000100.04
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.1110000100.28
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.1110000100.83
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.111000099.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.11100099.79
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.111000099.98
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.111000099.80
NCDS I D B I-/-0.111000099.66
NCDS I D B I-/-0.11100099.90
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1110000100.44
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.1110000100.02
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.09800080.58
NCDI R F C-/-0.08750075.16
NCDI R F C-/-0.0875075.01
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.08750074.95
NCDTata Capital-/-0.0760059.92
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.0650050.07
NCDCanara Bank-/-0.0655055.06
NCDGrasim Inds-/-0.0650050.07
NCDGrasim Inds-/-0.0650050.25
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.06500050.91
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.06500050.09
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.0660058.02
NCDI O C L-/-0.06500049.93
NCDI R F C-/-0.06500050.12
NCDI R F C-/-0.06500050.23
NCDI R F C-/-0.06500049.90
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0650050.13
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0650049.96
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.06500050.14
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.06500050.09
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.0650049.84
NCDS I D B I-/-0.06500049.97
NCDS I D B I-/-0.06500049.90
NCDSundaram Home-/-0.06500049.99
NCDUnion Bank (I)-/-0.0650050.57
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.0435034.80
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.04375037.57
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.0435036.49
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.0330029.30
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.592285333002,341.50
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2034-/-1.681500000001,514.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-1.601420000001,443.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.261112431001,136.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-1.1097500000996.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.9079485100814.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.7465000000668.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.6860558900623.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.2825000000251.14
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.2119002100194.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-0.1715200800151.14
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.1412302500126.48
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.07649270066.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.06545720055.71
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2033-/-0.06500000051.34
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2033-/-0.06502210051.81
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.05457740046.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.05400000041.17
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2033-/-0.05431700044.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-0.04317590032.16
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2036-/-0.04350000035.76
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2034-/-0.04384440039.59
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2033-/-0.03264390027.18
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2034-/-0.03300000030.88
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2033-/-0.03250000025.79
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2039-/-0.02200900020.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.02189750015.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2050-/-0.015000004.76
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2051-/-0.015000004.94
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.01133180013.54
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.019535009.84
Govt. SecuritiesChhatisgarh 2034-/-0.001648001.67
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2026-/-0.001500001.52
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.2001,985.10
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.270316.14

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Gopal Agrawal
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

