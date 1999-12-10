HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 20-Jul-2000
Fund Manager
: Gopal Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 90374.53
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.14
4.94
-2.44
-3.76
7.06
18.76
27.45
16.87
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.71
|29787551
|5,160.39
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.73
|28010724
|3,372.77
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.43
|18390088
|3,103.69
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.28
|24664288
|2,959.96
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.01
|39455000
|2,717.66
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.42
|70337915
|2,190.67
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.33
|6645683
|2,102.59
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.29
|13179354
|2,069.42
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.28
|55854731
|2,062.99
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.23
|19827457
|2,013.57
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.81
|41476926
|1,638.33
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.68
|4351297
|1,515.66
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|7229834
|1,151.89
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|5630582
|1,072.42
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.18
|892263
|1,065.88
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.04
|5952775
|937.59
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.98
|3421013
|884.36
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.93
|23000000
|837.89
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.83
|3929954
|747.85
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.78
|4938689
|706.47
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.77
|19233000
|692.96
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.76
|3973073
|687.30
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.68
|31365975
|618.12
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.68
|1380991
|618.31
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.65
|687500
|586.45
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.60
|2891000
|541.28
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.60
|22818329
|541.47
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.59
|34000000
|530.53
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.58
|23474637
|521.37
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.56
|37085014
|508.80
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.54
|16546625
|486.05
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.46
|4300000
|418.84
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.44
|7026927
|397.51
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.43
|1777519
|389.32
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.42
|3890000
|379.43
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.42
|685098
|375.45
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.40
|4433175
|358.40
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.38
|429286
|339.26
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.37
|570000
|330.45
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.37
|9000000
|336.87
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.37
|1076050
|332.30
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|2447056
|331.66
|Equity
|J Kumar Infra
|Construction
|0.37
|4957308
|333.62
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.35
|3200000
|316.83
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.34
|2891712
|306.02
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.33
|3486306
|298.48
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.33
|13409626
|302.05
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.32
|23000000
|287.38
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.32
|4200000
|292.74
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.30
|2497631
|267.09
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.29
|1071533
|263.01
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|0.28
|14834080
|255.36
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.26
|2323073
|236.14
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|1657318
|233.26
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.26
|351859
|238.41
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.25
|3488831
|227.08
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.25
|1157500
|224.12
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.25
|6278237
|224.76
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.25
|738850
|227.36
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.24
|29879361
|217.82
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.24
|3555906
|220.69
|Equity
|Time Technoplast
|Industrial Products
|0.24
|6000000
|214.47
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.23
|8388984
|203.97
|Equity
|LMW
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.21
|137268
|187.52
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.20
|1379824
|177.23
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.19
|1946606
|171.13
|Equity
|Savita Oil Tech
|Petroleum Products
|0.19
|4486192
|170.69
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.19
|1274336
|168.57
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.18
|3486556
|162.10
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.17
|246625
|149.27
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.17
|12000000
|156.94
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.17
|1200000
|150.72
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.17
|2107485
|156.05
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.17
|1877975
|157.52
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.14
|6502880
|123.21
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.13
|5314531
|113.16
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.12
|1759750
|108.62
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.11
|904571
|100.93
|Equity
|Five-Star Bus.Fi
|Finance
|0.11
|1350000
|102.80
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|804043
|102.83
|Equity
|Guj Inds. Power
|Power
|0.11
|6327000
|99.84
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.11
|4980933
|103.40
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.10
|205000
|94.20
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.10
|1978533
|91.82
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.10
|3472200
|87.10
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.10
|7313200
|94.72
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.10
|1395100
|88.30
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.09
|10354500
|83.76
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.09
|1351000
|85.70
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.09
|279000
|77.99
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.08
|1197585
|73.71
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.08
|2329242
|75.31
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.08
|4147692
|67.94
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.08
|8160030
|75.96
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.07
|469166
|59.25
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.06
|880000
|53.54
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.06
|3300000
|54.49
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.05
|215100
|45.08
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.05
|3383386
|47.77
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.05
|345102
|45.01
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.05
|17000
|45.12
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.05
|188650
|42.39
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.04
|174300
|31.69
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.04
|969882
|37.99
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.04
|44528169
|33.61
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.03
|1648500
|29.53
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.03
|500000
|30.63
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|342000
|24.49
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|441875
|29.64
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|0.03
|2102733
|23.63
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.03
|37500
|26.22
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.03
|58950
|27.50
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.03
|283628
|27.33
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.03
|788400
|26.74
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.02
|1950124
|21.20
|Equity
|BEML Land Assets
|Finance
|0.02
|1113681
|20.93
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.02
|270600
|17.19
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.02
|28525
|13.61
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.02
|200000
|16.21
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.02
|1365000
|15.49
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.02
|314500
|16.58
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.02
|246750
|21.52
|Equity
|Ramco Systems
|IT - Software
|0.02
|569833
|16.54
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.02
|17350
|17.57
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.02
|345000
|13.61
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.02
|1709430
|17.13
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.01
|188000
|7.06
|Equity
|AGS Transact
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.01
|4587241
|9.16
|Equity
|Campus Activewe.
|Consumer Durables
|0.01
|458949
|11.96
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.01
|92000
|5.73
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.01
|19500
|5.30
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|55000
|6.14
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|81119
|7.96
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.01
|23100
|6.62
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.01
|142200
|4.94
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.01
|83500
|8.39
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|48250
|11.12
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.01
|611641
|8.24
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.01
|1120500
|7.00
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.01
|34250
|9.10
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.01
|16000
|7.54
|Equity
|Rites
|Construction
|0.01
|600000
|12.27
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.01
|837800
|9.93
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.01
|21450
|9.91
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.01
|41000
|5.54
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.01
|704503
|7.89
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|117000
|10.25
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.01
|166887
|7.55
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|12500
|3.68
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.00
|126000
|3.56
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.00
|102000
|2.83
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|18000
|2.55
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.00
|51250
|2.52
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.00
|4600
|2.43
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|105000
|1.86
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.00
|4350
|1.60
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.00
|4800
|1.25
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|78750
|1.22
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.00
|24000
|1.19
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|104000
|1.09
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|21600
|0.69
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|2800
|0.61
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.88
|600
|0.08
|Equity
|MEP Infrast.
|Transport Infrastructure
|8.96
|8083148
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.88
|80000
|796.45
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.73
|670
|664.18
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.60
|550
|546.65
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.58
|51500
|522.32
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.47
|37500
|424.19
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.44
|40000
|398.94
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|4000
|389.91
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.42
|37500
|378.71
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|3500
|355.05
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.39
|35000
|352.76
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.38
|35000
|347.73
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|3100
|307.19
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|30000
|301.82
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|29500
|299.48
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.33
|3000
|299.03
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.32
|28500
|287.51
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.28
|25000
|254.27
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.28
|25000
|250.12
|NCD
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.28
|250
|249.19
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.28
|25000
|250.20
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.28
|25000
|252.51
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|25000
|250.29
|NCD
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.28
|25000
|249.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|249.46
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.27
|250
|247.98
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.26
|250
|235.70
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.23
|200
|204.09
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.22
|20000
|200.03
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.22
|20000
|201.20
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.22
|20000
|200.20
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.22
|20000
|197.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.22
|20000
|199.45
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|20000
|200.61
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|199.89
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.18
|16250
|163.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|16500
|165.79
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|149.66
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.17
|15500
|155.21
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.17
|15000
|150.43
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.17
|15000
|149.92
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.17
|15000
|150.71
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.16
|14500
|144.94
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.16
|15000
|148.65
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.14
|12550
|125.07
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.14
|1300
|130.09
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.14
|2500
|129.07
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.13
|11500
|116.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.12
|11000
|109.85
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.12
|1099
|112.02
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.63
|NCD
|B P C L
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|99.41
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.87
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.12
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.04
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.11
|9900
|99.34
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.65
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.64
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|97.86
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|100.03
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|103.42
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|99.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.75
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.86
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.55
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.04
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.28
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.83
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|99.79
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.80
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|99.66
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|99.90
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.44
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.11
|10000
|100.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|8000
|80.58
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.08
|7500
|75.16
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.08
|750
|75.01
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|7500
|74.95
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.07
|600
|59.92
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|50.07
|NCD
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|550
|55.06
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|50.07
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|50.25
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|50.91
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|600
|58.02
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|49.93
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|50.12
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|50.23
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|50.13
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|49.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|49.84
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|49.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.06
|5000
|49.99
|NCD
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|50.57
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.04
|350
|34.80
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.04
|3750
|37.57
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|350
|36.49
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.03
|300
|29.30
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.59
|228533300
|2,341.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|1.68
|150000000
|1,514.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|1.60
|142000000
|1,443.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.26
|111243100
|1,136.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.10
|97500000
|996.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.90
|79485100
|814.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.74
|65000000
|668.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.68
|60558900
|623.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.28
|25000000
|251.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.21
|19002100
|194.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.17
|15200800
|151.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.14
|12302500
|126.48
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.07
|6492700
|66.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.06
|5457200
|55.71
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.06
|5000000
|51.34
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2033
|-/-
|0.06
|5022100
|51.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.05
|4577400
|46.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.05
|4000000
|41.17
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.05
|4317000
|44.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.04
|3175900
|32.16
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|0.04
|3500000
|35.76
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.04
|3844400
|39.59
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.03
|2643900
|27.18
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.03
|3000000
|30.88
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.03
|2500000
|25.79
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2039
|-/-
|0.02
|2009000
|20.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|1897500
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|0.01
|500000
|4.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.01
|500000
|4.94
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.01
|1331800
|13.54
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.01
|953500
|9.84
|Govt. Securities
|Chhatisgarh 2034
|-/-
|0.00
|164800
|1.67
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.00
|150000
|1.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.20
|0
|1,985.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|316.14
