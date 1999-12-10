HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Mar-2014
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5836.84
HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.5347
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - IF REDEEMED / SWITCHED OUT WITHIN 1 MONTH FROME DATE OF ALLOTMENT. NIL - IF REDEEMED / SWITCHED OUT AFTER 1 MONTH FROM THE DATE OF ALLOTMENT.
HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.72
1.88
2.81
4.48
8.97
7.07
6.94
8.06
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.76
|27500
|276.40
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.87
|22500
|224.61
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.47
|20000
|201.75
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|2.97
|175
|172.67
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.60
|15000
|151.19
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.59
|1500
|150.26
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|2.57
|15000
|149.42
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|2.24
|1250
|130.00
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|12500
|128.51
|NCD
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.16
|12500
|125.30
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.16
|12500
|125.19
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.15
|12500
|124.87
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.15
|12500
|124.64
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.74
|10000
|101.14
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.74
|10000
|100.95
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.72
|1000
|99.90
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.57
|10000
|91.05
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.36
|800
|79.14
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.35
|750
|78.11
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|7500
|76.38
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.31
|7500
|76.13
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|1.30
|7500
|75.43
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.30
|7500
|75.34
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|7500
|75.29
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.29
|7500
|74.79
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.29
|7500
|74.73
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|600
|60.82
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|600
|60.81
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.04
|6000
|60.34
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.99
|550
|57.39
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.90
|500
|52.44
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.88
|500
|51.27
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.67
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.44
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.35
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.32
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.31
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.21
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.20
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.17
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.86
|500
|49.89
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|500
|48.94
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.82
|500
|47.79
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.65
|400
|37.82
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.61
|3500
|35.26
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.60
|350
|34.99
|NCD
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.52
|30
|29.92
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.45
|250
|25.86
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|25.83
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.48
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|25
|25.44
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.38
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.24
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|25.02
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.58
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.33
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.15
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|5.11
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.36
|19000000
|195.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.02
|17000000
|175.19
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|1.13
|6500000
|65.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.89
|5000000
|51.89
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.89
|5000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.88
|5000000
|51.16
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.53
|3000000
|30.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.52
|3000000
|30.19
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|25.68
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.35
|2000000
|20.57
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.18
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.99
|0
|173.00
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.39
|0
|22.79
