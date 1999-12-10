iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund IDCW

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

11-Jun-2021

Fund Manager

Anand Laddha

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3478.38

HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.492

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 years from the date of allotment.

HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.34
6.97
-1.54
-3.56
8.45
14.4
-
12.11
Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26

HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
04-Mar-2025100

HDFC Banking Financial Services Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
BSE50,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks22.244465000773.51
EquityICICI BankBanks17.675105000614.69
EquityAxis BankBanks6.532237000227.17
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.542800000192.86
EquityFive-Star Bus.FiFinance3.541618093123.21
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.07125000106.62
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks3.051873442105.98
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.7149500094.19
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.6364000091.55
EquitySBFC FinanceFinance2.21869635876.76
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.1977000076.23
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks2.12367500773.90
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.99190000069.21
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.91115000066.42
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.91107500066.35
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.85105878164.42
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks1.831117102563.52
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance1.6433813856.99
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.49101146851.91
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.4830358351.33
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.4249358349.27
EquityHome First FinanFinance1.4047883648.77
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.3896427247.91
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.2945000044.91
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.1853767641.04
EquityMedi Assist Ser.Insurance1.1084837638.32
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.09140000037.88
EquityDCB BankBanks0.79262952327.41
EquityBSECapital Markets0.675000023.16
EquityFusion FinanceFinance0.48106493316.67
EquityOne MobikwikFinancial Technology (Fintech)0.3645988112.68
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.317317510.70
EquityRepco Home FinFinance0.181929336.37
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.77026.73
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.020-0.45

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Anand Laddha
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

