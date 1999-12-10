HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 30-Nov-2015
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Mor
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 434.79
HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 85.0488
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF- NAV Chart
HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.39
-3.56
-7.24
4.43
10.08
23.87
14.03
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC BSE SENSEX ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|386982
|66.99
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|360830
|43.41
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|346050
|41.51
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|184750
|31.18
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|136879
|21.48
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|59774
|18.91
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|473449
|18.68
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|51812
|18.05
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|145594
|14.79
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|75243
|14.30
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|196270
|13.50
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|14247
|12.17
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|45154
|11.66
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|45662
|10.00
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|55219
|8.80
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|54128
|8.52
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|6754
|8.06
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|347158
|7.69
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|243003
|7.55
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|107310
|6.65
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|21340
|6.56
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|233077
|5.84
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|5759
|5.82
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|421378
|5.78
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|27764
|5.20
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|23056
|5.02
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|32527
|4.84
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|37563
|4.01
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|18244
|3.99
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|33867
|3.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.34
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
