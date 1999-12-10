HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 03-Jul-2002
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7419.4
HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular- NAV Chart
HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.36
-3.64
-7.4
4.06
9.66
23.42
14.53
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.44
|6616109
|1,145.31
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|10.00
|6168998
|742.19
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.57
|5916314
|709.72
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.19
|3158634
|533.19
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.95
|2340176
|367.31
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.36
|1021942
|323.41
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.31
|8094415
|319.48
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.16
|885815
|308.60
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.41
|2489188
|252.86
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.30
|1286413
|244.51
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|3355566
|230.94
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|243562
|208.05
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.69
|772001
|199.48
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.31
|780692
|171.11
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|944063
|150.47
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|925399
|145.74
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|115465
|137.92
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|5935278
|131.61
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|4154563
|129.18
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|1834627
|113.84
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|364848
|112.17
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.35
|3984867
|99.88
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|98451
|99.57
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|7204193
|98.84
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|474676
|88.90
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|394194
|85.93
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.12
|556100
|82.79
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.93
|642200
|68.72
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|311927
|68.30
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|578997
|57.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|6.91
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.21
|0
|-14.94
