HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 11-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Rahul Baijal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2639.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.761
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/Switch-in of units, an Exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.69
3.95
-8.24
-10.31
3.29
-
-
14.55
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|8.72
|727612
|230.20
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.90
|1732000
|208.55
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|7.41
|1245000
|195.48
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|7.10
|3020000
|187.43
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.95
|7075839
|157.15
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.64
|1465000
|148.77
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.16
|650000
|109.70
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.97
|605000
|104.81
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.92
|405000
|77.06
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.64
|226399
|69.66
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.59
|1114212
|68.26
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.46
|657000
|65.04
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|2.44
|1388663
|64.44
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.96
|368994
|51.68
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.92
|322000
|50.71
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.77
|204396
|46.81
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.06
|602730
|28.02
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|176000
|28.04
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.04
|141650
|27.42
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.03
|121537
|27.31
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.95
|292094
|24.98
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.90
|127892
|23.82
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|121305
|23.10
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.86
|358318
|22.77
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.74
|108163
|19.41
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.74
|669958
|19.46
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|0.72
|112467
|18.95
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.72
|1000000
|18.94
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.65
|170623
|17.15
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|0.62
|429780
|16.36
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.61
|411767
|16.12
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|33560
|15.51
|Equity
|Ola Electric
|Automobiles
|0.58
|2710300
|15.40
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|0.56
|215359
|14.71
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.55
|107764
|14.41
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.53
|336265
|13.89
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.50
|690081
|13.32
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|0.50
|512590
|13.21
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.50
|514198
|13.31
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.49
|159369
|12.88
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.43
|172012
|11.23
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.41
|40180
|10.92
|Equity
|Sula Vineyards
|Beverages
|0.37
|389660
|9.88
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|269050
|8.64
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.33
|90580
|8.82
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.30
|312225
|7.80
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|0.26
|11402
|6.83
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.26
|118649
|6.79
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.25
|209460
|6.49
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.25
|26674
|6.59
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|0.21
|1266500
|5.42
|Equity
|Blue Jet Health
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.20
|71359
|5.38
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|35948
|5.16
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.19
|10000
|4.93
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.16
|51310
|4.32
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.15
|43015
|3.99
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|40789
|2.81
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.08
|21419
|2.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.49
|0
|144.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.78
|0
|21.36
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement