HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 193.43
HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3826
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option- NAV Chart
HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.88
2.24
3.81
8.48
-
-
8.25
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option- Latest Dividends
HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure Reg 75 IDCW Donation Option- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 50000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|52.08
|10000000
|100.98
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|20.81
|4000000
|40.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|15.70
|3000000
|30.44
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|5.21
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.52
|290000
|2.94
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.00
|189100
|1.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.80
|0
|5.43
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.88
|0
|1.70
