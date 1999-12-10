iifl-logo
HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Anupam Joshi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

32190.9

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  32.701

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.71
1.85
2.85
4.51
9.32
7.25
7.24
8.19
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDSt Bk of India-/-2.47800789.37
NCDHDFC Bank-/-1.6050000509.20
NCDBajaj Housing-/-1.5850000503.96
NCDS I D B I-/-1.5750000500.04
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.575000499.52
NCDReliance Industr-/-1.484500471.90
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.464500464.72
NCDS I D B I-/-1.4245000454.29
NCDSt Bk of India-/-1.394500443.06
NCDNational Highway-/-1.334100423.65
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.2540000399.91
NCDHDFC Bank-/-1.1335000359.82
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.103500351.05
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.103500350.60
NCDI O C L-/-1.1035000350.03
NCDS I D B I-/-1.1035000349.43
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-1.093500347.30
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.0433000330.52
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.0232500326.85
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.0132500323.65
NCDPipeline Infra-/-1.0031500319.23
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9530000301.61
NCDH U D C O-/-0.9330000298.84
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.9330000298.50
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.892900283.92
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.86276274.46
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.822650262.15
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7925000253.01
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.7925000252.87
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.7925000251.99
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.7925000251.72
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.7925000251.57
NCDSMFG India-/-0.7925000251.28
NCDNABFID-/-0.7925000250.77
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7925000250.49
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7825000250.27
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.7825000250.25
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.7825000250.07
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7825000250.06
NCDM R P L-/-0.782450247.28
NCDI R F C-/-0.762350243.08
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.7630000241.91
NCDJohn Dere FIN(I)-/-0.7524000239.89
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.7423500236.88
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.682200220.27
NCDPipeline Infra-/-0.6520500206.75
NCDNomura Capital-/-0.6320000199.47
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.6220000199.30
NCDS I D B I-/-0.6220000199.06
NCDNABFID-/-0.6220000197.82
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.612000194.66
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.5617500177.56
NCDDME Development-/-0.5517500176.65
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.5517500175.69
NCDI R F C-/-0.491500156.13
NCDH P C L-/-0.471500150.70
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4715000150.17
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4715000150.00
NCDS I D B I-/-0.4715000149.59
NCDI R F C-/-0.4715000149.48
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4715000148.84
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.461500147.75
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.451400144.71
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.451500144.27
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.44147138.95
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.4315000136.50
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.421300135.02
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.3912500125.76
NCDSMFG India-/-0.3912500125.73
NCDS I D B I-/-0.3912500125.50
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.3915000125.44
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3912500125.06
NCDS I D B I-/-0.391250124.38
NCDSikka Ports-/-0.391250123.51
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.3612500113.82
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.331000104.05
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.331000103.76
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.321000102.95
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.32100101.60
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3210000101.50
NCDH P C L-/-0.3210000100.93
NCDNational Highway-/-0.321000100.68
NCDNomura Capital-/-0.3210000100.66
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-0.3210000100.64
NCDSMFG India-/-0.3110000100.24
NCDL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.31100099.98
NCDI O C L-/-0.31100099.95
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.311000099.85
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.311000099.81
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.311000099.73
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.311000099.30
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.30100096.49
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.3095094.95
NCDPipeline Infra-/-0.28900090.41
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.28900090.01
NCDI R F C-/-0.2885087.96
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.25770079.12
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.2575078.56
NCDH P C L-/-0.2475076.32
NCDNuclear Power Co-/-0.2475076.01
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.2475075.71
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.2370071.78
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.20650065.25
ZCBHDB FINANC SER-/-0.1950060.18
ZCBBajaj Finance-/-0.1950059.76
NCDNomura Capital-/-0.17550055.30
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.17550054.81
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1650052.12
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1650051.75
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1650051.33
NCDI R F C-/-0.16500051.01
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.16500050.99
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.1650050.53
NCDNuclear Power Co-/-0.16500050.46
NCDI R F C-/-0.16500050.43
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.16500050.41
NCDL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.16500050.35
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.1650050.29
NCDL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.16500050.28
NCDNomura Fixed-/-0.16500050.24
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.16500050.17
NCDS I D B I-/-0.16500050.14
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.16500050.14
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.16500050.09
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.1650049.93
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1550048.93
NCDICICI Bank-/-0.1550048.42
NCDToyota Financial-/-0.14450045.35
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.14438044.22
ZCBPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.14500044.95
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1340040.55
NCDI R F C-/-0.13400040.35
NCDNomura Capital-/-0.13400040.12
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.12100039.32
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.1030031.39
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.10300030.75
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.10300030.70
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.10300030.57
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.10300030.47
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.0950029.36
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0825026.21
NCDNational Highway-/-0.0825025.98
NCDNational Highway-/-0.0825025.92
NCDI R F C-/-0.08250025.87
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0825025.83
NCDNTPC-/-0.0825025.82
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.08250025.81
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0825025.79
NCDNational Highway-/-0.0825025.44
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0825025.32
NCDNTPC-/-0.0825025.26
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.0825025.22
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0825025.10
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.0825025.06
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.08250025.06
NCDE X I M Bank-/-0.0825025.05
NCDH U D C O-/-0.0825024.99
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.08250024.97
NCDS I D B I-/-0.08250024.88
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.082524.81
NCDI R F C-/-0.08250024.74
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.06200020.01
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.0515015.73
NCDNomura Capital-/-0.05150015.04
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.03100010.15
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.03100010.12
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.03100010.09
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.03100010.09
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.03100010.07
NCDNHPC Ltd-/-0.03100010.04
NCDS I D B I-/-0.025004.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-4.051250000001,292.64
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2033-/-4.031250000001,285.85
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-3.161000000001,007.67
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2034-/-2.5781000000818.49
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2031-/-0.8025000000254.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-0.5015000000158.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-0.3310000000104.57
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2033-/-0.3210000000103.33
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2033-/-0.31950000097.67
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2033-/-0.27850000087.38
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2034-/-0.26800000081.54
Govt. SecuritiesJharkhand 2032-/-0.24750000076.96
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2034-/-0.23700000072.17
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2034-/-0.23700000072.06
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2034-/-0.16500000051.44
Govt. SecuritiesChattisgarh 2032-/-0.16500000051.28
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2031-/-0.16500000051.23
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2030-/-0.16499790050.66
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2028-/-0.16500000049.87
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.16500000049.74
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2034-/-0.14423440043.68
Govt. SecuritiesGoa 2034-/-0.12360000036.68
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2033-/-0.11350000036.08
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.10300000030.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.10297230030.67
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2034-/-0.09284000029.43
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2033-/-0.08250000025.85
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.08250000025.62
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.08250000025.42
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2034-/-0.08235680023.95
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2034-/-0.06200000020.39
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2033-/-0.03100000010.27
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.03100000010.12
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.025000004.94
Govt. SecuritiesChhatisgarh 2034-/-0.013802003.86
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2028-/-0.00640000.64
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.0701,004.08
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.05016.43

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Anupam Joshi
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

