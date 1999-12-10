HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32190.9
HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3429
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.71
1.85
2.85
4.51
9.32
7.36
7.3
8.12
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
HDFC Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|2.47
|800
|789.37
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|50000
|509.20
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.58
|50000
|503.96
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.57
|50000
|500.04
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.57
|5000
|499.52
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.48
|4500
|471.90
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.46
|4500
|464.72
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|45000
|454.29
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.39
|4500
|443.06
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|1.33
|4100
|423.65
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.25
|40000
|399.91
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.13
|35000
|359.82
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.10
|3500
|351.05
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.10
|3500
|350.60
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|1.10
|35000
|350.03
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.10
|35000
|349.43
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.09
|3500
|347.30
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.04
|33000
|330.52
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.02
|32500
|326.85
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.01
|32500
|323.65
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.00
|31500
|319.23
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.95
|30000
|301.61
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.93
|30000
|298.84
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.93
|30000
|298.50
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.89
|2900
|283.92
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.86
|276
|274.46
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.82
|2650
|262.15
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|253.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|252.87
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|251.99
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|251.72
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|251.57
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|251.28
|NCD
|NABFID
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|250.77
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|25000
|250.49
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.78
|25000
|250.27
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|25000
|250.25
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.78
|25000
|250.07
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.78
|25000
|250.06
|NCD
|M R P L
|-/-
|0.78
|2450
|247.28
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.76
|2350
|243.08
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.76
|30000
|241.91
|NCD
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|0.75
|24000
|239.89
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.74
|23500
|236.88
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.68
|2200
|220.27
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.65
|20500
|206.75
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.63
|20000
|199.47
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.62
|20000
|199.30
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.62
|20000
|199.06
|NCD
|NABFID
|-/-
|0.62
|20000
|197.82
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.61
|2000
|194.66
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.56
|17500
|177.56
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.55
|17500
|176.65
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|17500
|175.69
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.49
|1500
|156.13
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.47
|1500
|150.70
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.47
|15000
|150.17
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.47
|15000
|150.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.47
|15000
|149.59
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.47
|15000
|149.48
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.47
|15000
|148.84
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.46
|1500
|147.75
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.45
|1400
|144.71
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|1500
|144.27
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.44
|147
|138.95
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.43
|15000
|136.50
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|1300
|135.02
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.39
|12500
|125.76
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.39
|12500
|125.73
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|12500
|125.50
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.39
|15000
|125.44
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.39
|12500
|125.06
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|1250
|124.38
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.39
|1250
|123.51
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.36
|12500
|113.82
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|1000
|104.05
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.33
|1000
|103.76
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.32
|1000
|102.95
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|100
|101.60
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.32
|10000
|101.50
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.32
|10000
|100.93
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.32
|1000
|100.68
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.32
|10000
|100.66
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.32
|10000
|100.64
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|100.24
|NCD
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.31
|1000
|99.98
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.31
|1000
|99.95
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|99.85
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|99.81
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|99.73
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|99.30
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|1000
|96.49
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.30
|950
|94.95
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.28
|9000
|90.41
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.28
|9000
|90.01
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.28
|850
|87.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.25
|7700
|79.12
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.25
|750
|78.56
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.24
|750
|76.32
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.24
|750
|76.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.24
|750
|75.71
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.23
|700
|71.78
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.20
|6500
|65.25
|ZCB
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|60.18
|ZCB
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|59.76
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.17
|5500
|55.30
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|5500
|54.81
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|52.12
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|51.75
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|51.33
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|51.01
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.99
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|50.53
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.46
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.43
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.41
|NCD
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.35
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|50.29
|NCD
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.28
|NCD
|Nomura Fixed
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.24
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.17
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|49.93
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|48.93
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|48.42
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.14
|4500
|45.35
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.14
|4380
|44.22
|ZCB
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.14
|5000
|44.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.13
|400
|40.55
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.13
|4000
|40.35
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.13
|4000
|40.12
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|39.32
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.10
|300
|31.39
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.10
|3000
|30.75
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.10
|3000
|30.70
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.10
|3000
|30.57
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.10
|3000
|30.47
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|29.36
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|26.21
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.98
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.92
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|25.87
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.83
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.82
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|25.81
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.79
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.44
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.32
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.26
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.22
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.10
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.06
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|25.05
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.08
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.08
|25
|24.81
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|24.74
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.06
|2000
|20.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|150
|15.73
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.05
|1500
|15.04
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|10.15
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|10.12
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|10.09
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|10.09
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|10.07
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|10.04
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.02
|500
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.05
|125000000
|1,292.64
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|4.03
|125000000
|1,285.85
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.16
|100000000
|1,007.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|2.57
|81000000
|818.49
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2031
|-/-
|0.80
|25000000
|254.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.50
|15000000
|158.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.33
|10000000
|104.57
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.32
|10000000
|103.33
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|0.31
|9500000
|97.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.27
|8500000
|87.38
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2034
|-/-
|0.26
|8000000
|81.54
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2032
|-/-
|0.24
|7500000
|76.96
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2034
|-/-
|0.23
|7000000
|72.17
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.23
|7000000
|72.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.16
|5000000
|51.44
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2032
|-/-
|0.16
|5000000
|51.28
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2031
|-/-
|0.16
|5000000
|51.23
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.16
|4997900
|50.66
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2028
|-/-
|0.16
|5000000
|49.87
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.16
|5000000
|49.74
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2034
|-/-
|0.14
|4234400
|43.68
|Govt. Securities
|Goa 2034
|-/-
|0.12
|3600000
|36.68
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2033
|-/-
|0.11
|3500000
|36.08
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.10
|3000000
|30.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.10
|2972300
|30.67
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|0.09
|2840000
|29.43
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|0.08
|2500000
|25.85
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.08
|2500000
|25.62
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.08
|2500000
|25.42
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.08
|2356800
|23.95
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|0.06
|2000000
|20.39
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.03
|1000000
|10.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.03
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|4.94
|Govt. Securities
|Chhatisgarh 2034
|-/-
|0.01
|380200
|3.86
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.00
|64000
|0.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.07
|0
|1,004.08
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|16.43
