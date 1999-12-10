HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Mar-2014
Fund Manager
: Shobhit Mehrotra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7252.42
HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.4633
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% If redeemed/switched out after 12 months but within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.37
2.51
4.16
8.92
7.25
7.86
8.83
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Sandur Manganese
|-/-
|4.06
|30000
|293.69
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|3.47
|25000
|251.15
|NCD
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|3.18
|2190
|230.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.77
|20000
|200.56
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|2.77
|2000
|200.54
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|2.77
|20000
|199.95
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|2.75
|20000
|199.04
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|2.63
|1900
|190.36
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|2.47
|18000
|178.80
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|2.42
|17500
|175.26
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|2.37
|170
|171.44
|NCD
|Resco Global
|-/-
|2.08
|20000
|150.21
|NCD
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|2.08
|15000
|150.19
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|2.08
|15000
|150.13
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|2.08
|15000
|150.08
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|2.07
|15000
|149.89
|NCD
|Vastu Finserve
|-/-
|2.07
|15000
|149.66
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.88
|1290
|135.81
|NCD
|Kogta Financial
|-/-
|1.73
|12500
|124.81
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|100.72
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|100.26
|NCD
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|100.16
|NCD
|Ramco Inds.
|-/-
|1.37
|10000
|99.37
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.04
|7500
|75.17
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.03
|750
|74.82
|NCD
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|1.03
|750
|74.76
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.03
|7500
|74.50
|NCD
|JM Financial Hom
|-/-
|1.03
|7500
|74.41
|NCD
|JM Financial Hom
|-/-
|1.03
|7500
|74.33
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.97
|7000
|70.04
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.90
|6500
|65.00
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.84
|60
|60.40
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.72
|5170
|52.17
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.70
|500
|50.36
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.70
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.70
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|I K F Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|49.68
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.68
|500
|49.25
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.68
|500
|49.04
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.67
|500
|48.39
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.58
|420
|41.81
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.53
|380
|38.04
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.41
|300
|29.30
|PTC
|INDIGO 041
|-/-
|0.39
|284
|28.47
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.12
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.35
|250
|25.11
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.35
|250
|25.07
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.35
|250
|24.97
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.87
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.82
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.80
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.79
|NCD
|Gera Development
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|24.74
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|20.50
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|20.46
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|20.38
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|20.31
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|19.96
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.28
|200
|19.90
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.27
|200
|19.68
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.21
|150
|15.15
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.21
|1500
|15.14
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|10.49
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.14
|100
|10.17
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.14
|100
|10.05
|NCD
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|10.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.64
|12000000
|118.89
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|1.40
|10000000
|101.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|1.32
|9500000
|95.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.14
|8000000
|82.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.09
|7732400
|79.12
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.86
|6000000
|62.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.71
|5000000
|51.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.65
|4500000
|46.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.57
|4000000
|40.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.36
|2500000
|25.76
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|0.36
|2500000
|25.71
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.35
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.12
|812100
|8.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.05
|326600
|3.33
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.02
|116300
|1.18
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|3200
|159.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.92
|0
|214.15
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|49.66
