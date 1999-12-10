iifl-logo
HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

20-Nov-2014

Fund Manager

Shobhit Mehrotra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7252.42

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  22.3212

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

2.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months but within 24 months from the date of allotment. 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out after 24 months but within 36 months frome the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 36 months from the date of allotment.

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.43
1.37
2.51
4.16
8.92
7.25
7.86
8.04
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDSandur Manganese-/-4.0630000293.69
NCDTata Projects-/-3.4725000251.15
NCDTata Power Co.-/-3.182190230.14
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.7720000200.56
NCDTata Motors-/-2.772000200.54
NCDKalpataru Proj.-/-2.7720000199.95
NCDBamboo Hotels &-/-2.7520000199.04
NCDTata Motors-/-2.631900190.36
NCDKalpataru Proj.-/-2.4718000178.80
NCDNirma-/-2.4217500175.26
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-2.37170171.44
NCDResco Global-/-2.0820000150.21
NCDDLF Home Develop-/-2.0815000150.19
NCDIndostar Capital-/-2.0815000150.13
NCDA B Renewables-/-2.0815000150.08
NCDKalpataru Proj.-/-2.0715000149.89
NCDVastu Finserve-/-2.0715000149.66
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.881290135.81
NCDKogta Financial-/-1.7312500124.81
NCDMahindra Rural-/-1.3910000100.72
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-1.3910000100.26
NCDInfopark Proper.-/-1.3910000100.16
NCDRamco Inds.-/-1.371000099.37
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.04750075.17
NCDTata Projects-/-1.0375074.82
NCDNuvoco Vistas-/-1.0375074.76
NCDIIFL Finance-/-1.03750074.50
NCDJM Financial Hom-/-1.03750074.41
NCDJM Financial Hom-/-1.03750074.33
NCDMahindra Rural-/-0.97700070.04
NCDNirma-/-0.90650065.00
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.846060.40
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.72517052.17
NCDI R F C-/-0.7050050.36
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.70500050.26
NCDONGC Petro Add.-/-0.70500050.26
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.68500050.07
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.68500050.01
NCDI K F Finance-/-0.68500049.68
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.6850049.25
NCDIndiGrid Trust-/-0.6850049.04
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.6750048.39
NCDMahindra Rural-/-0.5842041.81
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5338038.04
NCDTMF Holdings-/-0.4130029.30
PTCINDIGO 041-/-0.3928428.47
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.35250025.13
NCDI R F C-/-0.35250025.12
NCDNTPC-/-0.3525025.11
NCDNTPC-/-0.3525025.07
NCDONGC Petro Add.-/-0.35250025.06
NCDONGC Petro Add.-/-0.35250025.02
NCDGera Development-/-0.35250024.99
NCDJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.3525024.97
NCDGera Development-/-0.34250024.93
NCDGera Development-/-0.34250024.87
NCDGera Development-/-0.34250024.82
NCDGera Development-/-0.34250024.80
NCDGera Development-/-0.34250024.79
NCDGera Development-/-0.34250024.74
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.28200020.50
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.28200020.46
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.28200020.38
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.28200020.31
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.28200019.96
NCDJM Fin. Ass. Re.-/-0.2820019.90
NCDIndiGrid Trust-/-0.2720019.68
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.2115015.15
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.21150015.14
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.1510010.49
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.1410010.17
NCDNTPC-/-0.1410010.05
NCDArka Fincap-/-0.14100010.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-1.6412000000118.89
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2034-/-1.4010000000101.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-1.32950000095.70
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-1.14800000082.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.09773240079.12
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.86600000062.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.71500000051.36
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.65450000046.70
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-0.57400000040.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.36250000025.76
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2033-/-0.36250000025.71
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.35250000025.19
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.128121008.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.053266003.33
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2031-/-0.021163001.18
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-2.213200159.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.920214.15
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.68049.66

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Shobhit Mehrotra
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

