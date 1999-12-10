HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund Direct IDCW

Exit Load %

: 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months but within 24 months from the date of allotment. 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out after 24 months but within 36 months frome the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 36 months from the date of allotment.