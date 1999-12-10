HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 17-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1320.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.037
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G- NAV Chart
HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.91
-5.82
-2.13
1.32
12.24
11.82
-
11.05
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA NSL UCITS ETF A-acc U
|-/-
|72.69
|468121
|959.63
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|CSIF (Lux) Equity Europe
|-/-
|16.50
|20782
|217.79
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|CSIF (Lux) Equity Japan
|-/-
|5.23
|7593
|69.06
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|CSIF (Lux) Equity Canada
|-/-
|3.01
|3774
|39.72
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|CSIF (Lux) Equity Pacific ex Japan
|-/-
|2.58
|3743
|34.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|1.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-1.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement