HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Dec-2014
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 803.63
HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 20.6101
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
2.57
3.21
4.14
10.05
7.73
7.82
7.28
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.36
|250
|26.22
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.27
|2500
|25.46
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.16
|25
|24.66
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.95
|1500
|15.20
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.64
|500
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|15.25
|11500000
|118.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|11.20
|8500000
|87.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|9.32
|7000000
|72.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|8.53
|6500000
|66.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|7.93
|6000000
|61.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|7.23
|5500000
|56.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.61
|5000000
|51.52
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|5.83
|4500000
|45.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.64
|2000000
|20.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.94
|1500000
|15.09
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|1.32
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|1.32
|1000000
|10.26
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.61
|478100
|4.72
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.08
|61000
|0.61
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|0.00
|90
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.01
|0
|15.80
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.21
|0
|9.42
