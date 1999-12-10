HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 46.78
HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 42.1469
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before the expiry of 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after the expiry of 1 years from the date allotment.
HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G- NAV Chart
HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
3.06
-3.35
-3.34
6.09
13.68
21.08
11.67
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio Fund of Funds Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|20.53
|87586
|9.60
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.87
|337003
|6.01
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Short Term Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.77
|1872604
|5.97
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.64
|1841268
|5.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.46
|451972
|5.82
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|9.35
|742544
|4.37
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Dynamic Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|7.67
|375699
|3.58
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Income Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.38
|480831
|2.98
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - WP - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.42
|813795
|1.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.55
|0
|0.72
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|0.16
