HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 19-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 163.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0702
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.2
0.6
1.78
3.36
7.45
-
-
7.14
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC FMP 1158D July 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|34.74
|5647800
|56.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|30.25
|5031800
|49.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|13.03
|2166900
|21.32
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|3.72
|604700
|6.08
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|2.41
|392500
|3.95
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2025
|-/-
|2.40
|390300
|3.92
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|1.84
|300000
|3.01
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|1.41
|229700
|2.31
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|1.23
|200000
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.92
|150000
|1.50
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.83
|135000
|1.35
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.61
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.61
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|TAMILNADU 2025
|-/-
|0.61
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.59
|100000
|0.96
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.46
|75000
|0.75
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2025
|-/-
|0.31
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.19
|31200
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.59
|0
|5.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|0.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement