HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 09-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32.72
HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9005
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.16
0.56
1.63
3.23
7.08
5.83
-
5.85
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC FMP 1162D March 2022 IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2025
|-/-
|30.46
|1000000
|9.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|15.73
|515000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|15.28
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|15.27
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|4.88
|160000
|1.60
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|4.27
|140000
|1.40
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2025
|-/-
|2.75
|90000
|0.90
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.91
|30000
|0.29
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA 2025
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.51
|0
|2.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.63
|0
|0.86
