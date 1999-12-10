HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 16-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 52.13
HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7811
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.79
1.96
3.54
7.73
-
-
7.47
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Sr 47 Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|90.47
|4775000
|47.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.33
|130000
|1.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.12
|110000
|1.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.81
|0
|1.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|1.18
