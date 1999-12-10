HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 14-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 77.34
HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5854
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
0.98
2.1
3.72
8.01
-
-
7.47
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC FMP 1269D March 2023 Sr 47 IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|93.70
|8000000
|72.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.27
|278800
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.05
|252000
|2.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|0.00
